17 burning Colorado sports questions for 2017

This story originally appeared in Mile High Sports Magazine. Read the full digital edition.

Want to know what kind of year 2017 is going to be in the Mile High City? Start answering the questions that follow. Depending on where and how you weigh in, the year ahead will be defined by your answers (and their accuracy).

What roster moves will the Broncos make to ensure a return to the playoffs? Will either the Avalanche or the Nuggets turn their tough starts around and make a playoff run? Will #TheRise continue at CU (aka can Colorado remain a top-25 team)? Will the Rockies be playing meaningful baseball in August? September?

I say: With a real manager now at the helm and a pitching staff on the verge of being half-decent the Rox should be sniffing .500 or even a little betteR

Will Denver have another QB controversy throughout Broncos training camp and the preseason? Will Jamal Murray grow into a star before our eyes? Will Joe Sakic blow up the Avs “young” core? Will CU and/or CSU hoops make the NCAA Tournament? Can either win a game? Two?

What Gil Whiteley might say: It’s starting to feel like “Groundhog Day” in Boulder with these first round tourney losses – and unlike the film, that’s not a good thing

Will DU hockey win their eighth National Championship? Will the Denver Outlaws repeat as MLL Champions? Will Jon Gray be the first Rockies pitcher since 2010 to make an All-Star Game? Will the DeMarcus Ware era in Denver come to an end?

Survey says: We asked 100 people, top three answers on the board, and all responses included some version of the word ‘yes’ (insert 😭 emoji)

Will Mike Bobo be in it for the long haul at Colorado State? Will the Nuggets use their young assets to make a trade for a star? Will Carlos Gonzalez finish the season as a member of the Rockies? Can Vance Joseph and his staff meet the very high standards set at Dove Valley? Will any team find a way to throw us another parade?

What Steve Quinne says: My motto has always been two Supers is better than one, but if the Broncos don’t get it done the streets will remain quiet and empty