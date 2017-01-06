At 19, Team USA forward Troy Terry is already a real American hero

If you checked the boxscore of Thursday’s World Junior Championship gold medal game between Team USA and Canada, you may notice that forward Troy Terry was not credited with a single point. Still, it was he that propelled the Americans past the heavily-favored hosts in the 5-4 shootout victory.

Over the course of two days, Terry cemented his place in the annals of United States hockey history. First, on Wednesday, he went 3-for-3 in the shootout to send the US past Russia. Then, on Friday, he delivered more of the same; as he was the only person to score in the shootout.

“Before the shootout, I was thinking about trying something different [than shooting between the legs],” said Terry. “As I came down, I decided I just had to try to go five-hole.”

If it ain’t broke. don’t fix it.

In the tournament, it seemed as if no goalie was able to close their pillows fast enough to stop Terry. On Thursday, the Colorado native provided the final chapter in a comeback story that saw the Americans battle back from two two-goal deficits and survive a Canadian onslaught in the overtime period.

Sure, the credit doesn’t belong to Terry alone. Goaltender Tyler Parsons stopped all five Canadian attempts in the shootout. Kieffer Bellows netted two goals in regulation; but, after the dust had settled, it was Terry’s star that shined the brightest for the stars and stripes.

The gold was America’s first since 2013, and only their fourth since the tournament began in 1977.

Despite his impact in the tournament’s two biggest games, Terry was not named to the tournament all-star team. A fifth-round selection (148th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, it remains to be seen if the University of Denver standout’s game will translate at the NHL level. But he’ll always have Montreal, a gold medal, and his place in WJC lore.