49ers give a nice nod to the Broncos with their preseason captains

The Denver Broncos have some important ties in some important roles with the San Francisco 49ers these days. Niners General Manager John Lynch played for Denver from 2004 to 2007, helping lead the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game. San Francisco’s Head Coach, Kyle Shanahan, spent many of his formative years in and around the organization when his dad, Mike, was Denver’s head coach. The 49ers clearly understand the connection between the two squads and gave a nice nod to Denver with their selections for team captains for Saturday’s Preseason Week 2.

San Francisco chose four former Broncos to captain the 49ers as they took on Denver.

Tonight's #49ers captains vs. Denver: Kapri Bibbs, Elvis Dumervil, Zane Beadles and Dekoda Watson. You'll see a theme there… — Joe Fann (@Joe_Fann) August 20, 2017

Kapri Bibbs was an undrafted college free agent out of Colorado State who spent the first three years of his career in Denver. He rushed for 129 yards on 29 attempts for the Broncos. He had two receptions for 75 yards, including a 69-yard touchdown reception in a loss to the Raiders last year. Bibbs was a member of the Super Bowl 50 championship team. He was traded to San Francisco during the 2017 draft along with a fifth-round pick for a fourth-round pick in 2018.

Elvis Dumervil ranks fifth on Denver’s all-time sacks list with 63.5, which he compiled over six seasons in Denver. A fourth-round draft selection out of Louisville in 2006, Dumervil was named to the Pro Bowl three times (2009-11) and was a first-team All-Pro for Denver in 2009. He signed with San Francisco this offseason after four years with Baltimore.

Zane Beadles spent his first four years in the NFL with the Broncos after being selected 45th overall in 2010. The former Utah Ute started 62 of 64 games he played for Denver, almost exclusively at left guard. His durability continued after he left Denver, starting all 32 games he played in Jacksonville. He signed this offseason with San Francisco.

Dekoda Watson played just one season with Denver, his fifth NFL team, after signing as a free agent in 2016. He forced one fumble and recorded one sack in his lone season with the Broncos.