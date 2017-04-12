The Ace: Jon Gray leads a pitching staff that excites the Rockies faithful

This story originally appeared in Mile High Sports Magazine. Read the full digital edition.

Each month Mile High Sports Magazine sits down with an important figure in Colorado sports. For April, Doug Ottewill spoke with Rockies No.1 starter Jon Gray. Here’s what Gray had to say about his successful 2016 season and what he expects for 2017…

Doug Ottewill: What was the difference for you personally between 2015 and 2016? Where did the maturation take place?

Jon Gray: The difference between 2015 and 2016 is that I started to feel like I belonged in there. I knew I was talented, and that’s why I was there. [But in 2015], I didn’t fully believe that I was supposed to be playing against the best players in the world.

It was a little mental adjustment. The more ownership I took over everything the better things got. I think it was night and day.

At what point did you feel like you had full command over all four pitches?

I felt like it was early in 2016 when I had command over all four pitches – the first couple starts maybe. It was different. It was like I knew what was going to happen before I threw it. I could see it. More than likely it would turn out to be that way. I started to believe that everything was working.

Was there a part of you that wishes you were brought up sooner in 2015? Or given more innings once you were up? Or do you think were brought along at just the right speed?

[The pace at which the Rockies brought me along] was good; 2015 was just enough experience to get your feet wet and understand what it’s about and what you need to do to come in ready for next year. That’s what it was. I worked on some things and had a lot better year. I’m taking that same strategy into this year, working on other things – really just trying to go five to seven innings.

You had a TON of unlucky outings last season. Games where you went deep into the sixth or seventh, didn’t give up many runs, but for one reason or another, you weren’t getting the favorable decisions. How do you as a pitcher keep your chin up?

I just think about the process of everything. The results don’t really matter; it’s just getting through the tough spots and having a short memory – if it’s good or it’s bad. Just forget about [a tough loss or a no-decision] and just go out there and be a better player every single day.

What did you learn about clearing that mental hurdle last season?

I’m just thinking daily right now. I’m just thinking about how I can become a better player today than I was yesterday.

Does it get you excited to see the moves that were made this offseason? Bringing in some bullpen depth along with a guy like Greg Holland?

The additions to the bullpen tells you that the club is right there with you, that they are pushing to fight for a spot.

What’s it mean to have a former pitcher as your manager? What do you like about Bud Black thus far?

Bud Black is a great guy. I got to spend some time with him on the Rockies Caravan in the offseason, and he’s just easy to relate to. He’s been there, he’s pitched in the major leagues, and he’s pitched in Colorado earlier in the ’90s. He knows his stuff, and he’s literally felt everything out on the mound that I am feeling. Everything that he says is big to listen to.

This will be my first time having a manager who was a former pitcher. I can only see good things coming out of it. It’s a guy to grab some knowledge from.

In 2015 you were fairly outspoken about some of the challenges you faced adjusting to pitching at altitude versus pitching away. Last season, your home numbers were actually better than your away numbers – 7 wins versus 3, 4.3 ERA versus 4.91, 18 walks versus 41. Those are impressive splits considering you play at Coors Field. What did you discover? Why did you so effective at Coors Field?

I need to be able to pitch at home if I want to play for the Rockies. I just learned how Coors works and how I fit in there. I just took a more aggressive approach and wanted to attack in the zone and wanted to make sure if a guy was going to beat me, they were going to beat me by hitting the gaps and by hitting the ball – I’m not going to give them anything. That was my mentality at home last year.

You’re still young obviously, but do you have any advice for other young pitchers who are coming to Colorado?

Everyone [who’s] going to be in the major leagues has good stuff, but once you learn how to use your stuff, that’s when things will change.

What was going through your head against the Padres when you were closing in on the complete-game shutout?

During the game against the Padres, I wasn’t aware of the strikeout total or record. I wasn’t counting. But I was trying to stay out of my way and let things happen. It was one of those weird days where I couldn’t miss and it felt really good. I had all four pitches working. I felt completely in control. I don’t remember what guys were or weren’t saying to me; I was completely focused and tunneled in.

Going back to your days prior to being a pro, you had to turn down both the Royals and the Yankees. How tough is that when you’re 18 and 19 years old?

It was tough [turning down the money], but I had bigger things in mind.

Obviously the decision to wait and go to Oklahoma paid off – both in terms of your play and financially. What’s the advantage of going the college route? Why did it work for you?

With me coming from a small town, I don’t think, out of high school or junior college, I was ready for the real world yet. I think my second year at the University of Oklahoma was when I knew I was ready.