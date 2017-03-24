Adjei-Boateng looking forward to experiencing what Colorado has to offer

Colorado Rapids midfielder Bismark “Nana” Adjei-Boateng has more experience than you’d think a 22-year-old would have. The Ghana native is in his sixth professional season with his third professional team and has played in three different leagues.

While his experience on the field is extensive, his life experience may be even more impressive. He’s had to adjust to life in three different foreign lands with three different languages and three different cultures. Adjei-Boateng was just 18 when Manchester City signed him out of the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana, and was still 18 when they loaned him out to Norwegian side Stromsgodset.

As far as adjusting to Colorado goes, Adjei-Boateng has some ground to cover. He has yet to travel to the mountains or try Colorado green chile. He has, however, had the opportunity to try a Colorado craft beer, but the name escapes him. Since he was signed by the Rapids less than two months ago and had work to do to develop a rhythm with the team, we’ll give him a break if he hasn’t had the chance to experience all Colorado has to offer yet. And he has had a chance to check out some of his more local surroundings.

“I mostly go to the mall, Cherry Creek shopping mall,” Adjei-Boateng said. “It’s a good one.”

Denver also has a unique climate that can be difficult for some to adjust to. Coming from the tropical climate of Ghana, the cold weather that the Rapids experience early and late in the season could be difficult for Adjei-Boateng. Luckily, his time in Norway prepared him for the cold, and so far, Colorado has shown its good side.

“Coming from Norway, it was freezing. I think here it’s a bit warmer,” Adjei-Boateng said.

I didn’t have the heart to tell him not to get used to it.

All things personal life aside, Adjei-Boateng did come to the Rapids and the MLS for reasons more than money. He is an up-and-coming young player who wants to become the best he can be and meaningfully contribute not only to the Colorado Rapids but to the MLS as well.

“I want to be a good player for the Colorado with good attitude and good character,” he said. “I want to help the team out by being the best that I can be, and also improve the league with the quality that I have.”

Music to Colorado Rapids fans’ ears. And don’t judge Adjei-Boateng for not exploring Colorado a bit more. He wants to wait for his wife to relocate to Denver to enjoy bountiful Colorado with her by his side, something that we can all hopefully understand.