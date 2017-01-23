Afternoon Drive with Goodman and Shaprio

AFTERNOON DRIVE

M-F | 4p-6p

ERIC GOODMAN

@ericgoodman

Eric is a long-time broadcasting veteran, spending 18 years in television and is now in his fourth year as a radio talk show host on Mile High Sports Radio. His television stops include sports anchor at CNN in Atlanta, main sports anchor at Fox Sports Net in Chicago and most recently as sports director at Fox 31 in Denver.

Some of his career television highlights included covering the Forklift Olympics in Montana, a week two football match-up in Kansas between Topeka West High School and Highland Park, and Niagara University’s magical 15-17 season.

Eric has spent two years in morning drive before moving to afternoons so he can sleep in until 2:30 p.m. He said about the shift to afternoon drive, “Sure, my wife needs help with our kids in the morning, but after working three hours a day, I need to be fresh for the show.”

Eric’s also very active on Twitter and is only 998,000+ followers away from his stated goal of one million.

He is the proud husband of Rachel and the proud father of two beautiful children, Harrison and Mia. None of them have ever listened to his shows. Rachel’s reason for the total lack of support of her husband, “We get enough of his yapping at home.”

LES SHAPIRO

@LesShapiro

Birthplace:

Experience:

At MHSR Since:

Favorite Sport:

Favorite Team:

Career Highlight:

SHOW SPONSORS