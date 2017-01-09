Air Force inks football coach Troy Calhoun to an extension

For the past decade, head football coach Troy Calhoun has led the Air Force Falcons to new heights. Now, at least for the next five years, he will continue that work.

On Monday, Air Force Athletics and Calhoun announced a one-year extension, ensuring that he will remain at the helm of the football team until at least 2021.

“Troy Calhoun has done an outstanding job leading the Air Force program the last 10 years,” said Air Force Director of Athletics Jim Knowlton. “To lead a service academy to nine bowl games in 10 years is a tremendous accomplishment for any program. Troy has also led the team in an exceptional manner to great things off the field and in the classroom as well. He is a great ambassador for the Academy and we are very excited about him continuing to lead our program and developing leaders of character for our nation in the future.”

Boasting an overall record of 77-53, Calhoun has led Air Force to a bowl game in nine of his 10 seasons at the helm. In 2016, the Falcons were 10-3, rattling off a six-game win streak to close out the campaign. With wins over Army and Navy, they also won the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy for the second time in three seasons.