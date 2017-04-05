Air Force’s Brandon Jones named SoCon Defensive player of the Week

The Air Force men’s lacrosse started off the season in the top 20 in the national rankings, but have since then fallen down the ladder. Yet, the 7-4 Falcons still have a lot to pride themselves on, including defenseman Brandon Jones being named the Southern Conference Defensive Player of the Week.

The award pertains to games that have been played through the duration of March 28 and April 3, and is decided by the conference office.

Jones has become a staple for the Falcons defense during their last two games against Marquette University and conference rival Bellarmine University. During that time, the Upper Arlington native bolstered 12 ground balls and generated three caused turnovers. Jones also spearheaded the defense in only allowing eight combine goals in two games.

On top of taking home two victories, the Air Force defenseman also held the Bellarmine Knights’ leading scorer Tucker Cieseau to one shot and zero points. Overall, the Falcons held the Knights to its lowest-scoring game of the season.

Though out his career, Jones has started in all 299 games of his career where he has captured 41 ground balls and leads the team with 41 caused turnovers.

Air Force is set to face off against Furman University this Saturday, April 8.

Feature Image: Air Force Lacrosse/Twitter