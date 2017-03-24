Alabama offensive tackle Cam Robinson to visit Denver Broncos

According to the Denver Post, former Alabama tackle Cam Robinson is scheduled to visit with the Denver Broncos within the next few weeks. Robinson has been thought of as a potential target for the Broncos, as the line still needs rebuilding despite recent free-agency acquirements.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has Robinson currently ranked as the third-best tackle in the draft. Some experts view Robinson as more of a guard in the NFL, such as NFL analyst Mike Mayock. With left tackle Russell Okung leaving for the Los Angeles Chargers, there is a void on that side of the ball, which Robinson could potentially fill. Besides Robinson, the Broncos did make some good moves in free agency, as they signed tackle Menelik Watson and guard Ron Leary. Veterans Donald Stephenson, Ty Sambrailo and Michael Schofield will also compete for playing time, as general manager John Elway has made it clear there are no certainties as far as offensive line goes for next season.

“It’s still open. We’re not done. Watson has played some left tackle. We’re going to take a peek at Stephenson there. We feel like we’ve got some different options.” said Elway, “We’re not done yet. Last time I heard, we don’t go to camp until July. We don’t have that fixed just yet. But we’ll figure out how to get that done.”

Robinson definitely looks the part, as he stands 6-foot-6, and weighs in at 322 pounds. He dominated during his three-year tenure at Alabama, garnering two first-team All-SEC selections, along with being named a consensus All-American during his junior year campaign.