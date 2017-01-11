Allen Iverson reportedly set to join 3-on-3 basketball league as player/coach

Featured Image Credit: Denver Nuggets

Having been enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame just last year, it appears that Allen Iverson is planning on making a comeback. Well, sort of.

The 41-year-old Iverson has reportedly agreed to serve as a player/coach in the BIG3 basketball league, which is set to begin play this summer.

The three-on-three league, which features rapper/actor Ice Cube as a financier, will play half court. It will consist of eight teams, each of which will feature a player/coach.

Amongst the other reported coaches are two additional former Nuggets in Chauncey Billups and Kenyon Martin. Interestingly enough, the Nuggets traded Iverson to the Detroit Pistons for Billups in 2008.

Iverson played with the Nuggets from 2006-2008. His Hall-of-Fame also featured two stops with the Philadelphia 76ers and one with the Memphis Grizzlies. As a player, he was an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion and one-time MVP.

How Iverson will fare as a coach is anybody’s guess. A lot of that may depend on whether his feelings about practice have changed.

What are we talking about? Practice? We’re talking about practice, man.