Andrighetto proving to be a key player for the Avalanche

From the moment he put on a Colorado Avalanche uniform, forward Sven Andrighetto has proven to be a force of nature every night, as he creates opportunities for his team on both ends of the ice. Wednesday night at the Pepsi Center was no different, though the Avs dropped another game to the league-leading Washington Capitals, 5-3.

“He’s been significant,” head coach Jared Bednar said. “Every night, he’s finding a way to make plays, defensively and offensively. We’ve talked a little bit about the chemistry that he has with [Nathan MacKinnon] and Mikko [Rantanen]. He just adds another element, he sees the ice real well. If he can get open and there’s a space for his linemates, he’ll find it.”

When the Avalanche acquired Andrighetto from the Montreal Canadiens earlier in March, his NHL career hung by a thread, as he bounced from the Habs’ lineup, to the press box, to the minors and back. But after a solid first game in Colorado against the Blues – during which he contributed two shots, two hits and two takeaways – he’s found consistency on the ice from there on out; he’s found new life in his game.

“They traded for me to give me an opportunity, which is huge. I’m so thankful for this opportunity they’re giving me here. I’m ready to take it and I’m making the best of it,” Andrighetto said. “I’m playing on a top-two line, I’m playing an offensive role, and my job is to contribute in the offensive zone.”

On Wednesday, he added two more points to his short 13-game career in the Mile High City with a pair of assists, bringing his overall tally to 11 points. Despite his immediate and steady contributions, the 24-year-old said he’s had to adjust to the urgency needed to play alongside MacKinnon and Rantanen, who right now are running the offense for the Avs.

“It’s a lot of fun. [MacKinnon’s] a great player, and so is Mikko. We’ve built some chemistry, and we give each other a lot of chances each game,” Andrighetto said. “Obviously, it’s a different system, getting adjusted to them and this style of play. I’m playing in an offensive role here, and in Montreal I played fourth line. Here I play 15-plus minutes every single night, so it’s huge for me.”

Andrighetto is set to become a restricted free agent this summer. With his and the Avalanche’s future remaining uncertain, Andrighetto said he’ll take things one step at a time for now to preserve the success he’s enjoying so far with his new squad.

“Right now, I’m taking it game-by-game until the end of the season,” Andrighetto said. “I don’t have a contract for next year, I’m a restricted free agent, but obviously I would love to come back here.”