Antione Webster, brother of Kayvon, turns himself into police

On Wednesday night, Antione Webster turned himself into the Miami-Dade Police Department. He was wanted on second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of Jerald Griffin on Jan. 18.

Webster’s surrender comes after the department circulated a flier to the public earlier in the day, stating he was “armed and dangerous” and offering a reward for his apprehension.

The 18-year-old Antione Webster is the younger brother of Denver Broncos cornerback Kayvon Webster. A star defensive back himself in high school, Antione had committed to the University of Massachusetts. He was expected to enroll in the school in Jan., but according FightMassachusetts.com, never did.

A three-star recruit, Webster received offers from several schools before committing to UMass, including Illinois, Kansas, Florida Atlantic, Missouri, Oregon State, Syracuse and the University of South Florida, his brother’s alma mater.