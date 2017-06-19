Arenado and Valaika give their parents a day to remember

Nolan Arenado and Pat Valaika have solidified their case for children of the year in the MLB.

After both hit home runs during the Rockies’ Mother’s Day victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arenado and Valaika did the same on Father’s Day to help down the San Francisco Giants.

On Mother’s Day, Valaika hit the first of his two home runs in the fourth inning to give the Rockies a lead they would not surrender. An inning later, Arenado hit his two-run shot. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Valaika hit his second home run of the game to solidify the victory.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Your browser does not support iframes.

As to not pick favorites, the two sluggers followed up their Mother’s Day heroics on Father’s Day. Valaika was the first to go yard, doing so in the seventh inning to give the Rockies’ their first lead of the day. Then, in the bottom of ninth, Arenado completed the cycle with his walk-off home run.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Needless to say, Nolan and Pat are leading candidates for favorite children in the Arenado and Valaika households with their performances on each parent’s special day.