Nolan joins CarGo in MLB history with rare walk-off feat

Nolan Arenado‘s performance on Father’s Day was one for the ages. After the Rockies fell behind by two runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning, Arenado clubbed a walk-off home run to complete the cycle and give the Rockies their fifth consecutive victory in one of the rarest feats in baseball history.

It was just the fifth time in MLB history that a player hit a walk-off home run to complete the cycle. In fact, the last player to do it was Arenado’s teammate, Carlos Gonzalez, on July 31, 2010 against the Chicago Cubs.

In 2010, Gonzalez singled in the first, tripled in the third and doubled in the fifth before hitting a moon shot into the upper deck at Coors Field for the 6-5 victory.

On Sunday, Arenado got the toughest part of the cycle done early with a first inning triple. He then singled in the fourth and doubled in the sixth to set the stage for the dramatic walk-off victory.

Neither Gonzalez nor Arenado wasted any time completing the feat, as both sluggers walked it off on the first pitch they saw.