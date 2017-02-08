Arenado, Gonzalez and McGee headed to the World Baseball Classic

On Wednesday, the rosters for the 2017 World Baseball Classic were released. Found amongst all of the countries were three members of the Colorado Rockies: third baseman Nolan Arenado, outfielder Carlos Gonzalez and pitcher Jake McGee.

Carlos Gonzalez (Venezuela), Nolan Arenado (U.S.A.) and Jake McGee (U.S.A.) will participate in the #WBC2017! 🇻🇪🏔️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/kXYi84A5LV — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) February 9, 2017

For the second straight season, Arenado had at least a share of the National League lead in home runs, hitting 41. He also won his fourth straight Gold Glove and hit .298.

His teammate of Arenado’s on the Rockies and Team USA, McGee is a veteran reliever who is coming off of a poor season. The 30-year-old had an ERA of 4.73 last year, but boasts a career number of 3.04.

A staple on his national team, CarGo is coming off of another solid campaign. In 2016, he hit .298 with 25 home runs and 100 RBI.

The WBC rosters are also spattered with several Rockies prospects. Righty Rayan Gonzalez is in the designated pitcher pool for Puerto Rico, shortstop Scotty Burcham and RHP Troy Neiman will play for Israel, infielder Daniel Castro will represent Mexico and catcher Robert Perkins is on Australia’s roster.