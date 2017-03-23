Arenado has hand in US victory at WBC, both offensively and defensively

It was a play that Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado has made countless times. The winner of four straight Gold Gloves at the hot corner, it has almost become automatic. Still, while the grounder the 25-year-old fielded on Wednesday may have appeared routine, it was actually something much more.

It was historic.

This particular ground ball put the final nail in the coffin, as it was the final out in the World Baseball Classic, securing a 8-0 victory over Puerto Rice and the first-ever title for the United States.

"The US has a WBC title!" 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/gG00CssJcv — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) March 23, 2017

Offensively, Arenado was far from his normal self in the tournament, hitting just .212, but he was still stout defensively. He saved his best for last however, going 2-for-5 and scoring two runs in the finals. No matter how things shook out individually, he is now a champion.

Prior to the tournament, Arenado wrote a column for the Players’ Tribune, in which he outlined the importance of the United States winning the tournament.

“Baseball is our national pastime, and the U.S. has never won this tournament. That’s gotta change.”

Arenado was part of that change. Now, the nation has emerged victorious in their national pastime. For the next four years, the United States will sit atop the baseball world.