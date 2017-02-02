Avalanche claim Mark Barberio off of waivers from the Canadiens

The Colorado Avalanche have made a minor move to address their blueline on Thursday, claiming defenseman Mark Barberio off of waivers for the Montreal Canadiens. In a corresponding move, the team has placed defenseman Eric Gelinas on waivers.

Barberio has played in 26 games for the Habs this season, registering four assists and a plus-1 rating. The 26-year-old has played in 159 career games for the Canadians and the Tampa Bay Lightning, registering eight goals and 31 points.

Barberio’s contract runs through the 2017-2018 season, carrying a cap hit of $750,000. The Avalanche now have 47 contracts in their organization, three away from the league limit.