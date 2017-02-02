Avalanche forward Jarome Iginla reiterates his desire to be dealt

Veteran forward Jarome Iginla still thinks the Colorado Avalanche have a bright future ahead of them; he just doesn’t want to stick around, waiting for it to start.

Having said that he’d be open to a trade earlier this season, Iginla flat out said it is what he wants on Wednesday.

“I would like to, at the deadline, go somewhere,” Iginla told Puck Daddy. “I would like to be in the playoffs. I would hope that there is some opportunity to go and play in the playoffs.”

The Avalanche currently sit at the bottom of the NHL standings, with a dismal 13-33-2 record. Iginla admitted that he has yet to approach management about his desire to be moved.

Should Iginla be traded, he would be able to dictate where he was dealt, as he holds a no-trade clause. The 39-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent this summer. With a cap hit of $5.33 million, the Avalanche will likely have to retain some salary to get any substantial assets in return.

In 48 games this season, Iginla has six goals and 12 points.