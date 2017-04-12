Avalanche reportedly rolling the dice on Semyon Varlamov in expansion draft

In an unexpected twist, the Colorado Avalanche will reportedly be protecting goaltender Semyon Varlamov in the upcoming NHL Expansion Draft, thus exposing Calvin Pickard.

Avs to protect Varlamov over Pickard, and a Will Butcher update https://t.co/KHLx3hnOqn — Adrian Dater (@adater) April 12, 2017

The draft has been enacted on behalf on the NHL doubling down on their newest member: Vegas Golden Knights.

Each team can protect seven forwards, three defenseman and one goalie, or eight skaters (defenseman and forwards) and one goalie. Either way, the Avs have decided to go with the Russian native over his fellow netminder, Calvin Pickard.

For the 2017 season, Pickard carried his fare share of work, after Varlamov endured a season-ending surgery on his hip. Throughout that time, the 24-year-old showed potential for the future. Yet, with Varlamov expected to make a full recovery, the Mile High City organization is rolling the dice with the veteran.

The Avalanche have to submit their selection of protected picks, while the Golden Knights will being drafting their team on June 21. With the way the Avs season unfolded for the 2016-17 season, a change of cards might not be a bad bet.