Avalanche send Spencer Martin back to the minors, recall Jeremy Smith

Colorado Avalanche goaltender Calvin Pickard will have a new backup when the team faces the defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

The Avalanche announced that they have recalled goaltender Jeremy Smith from the San Antonio Rampage. In a a corresponding move, they have reassigned Spencer Martin to the AHL.

After joining the Avalanche organization as a free agent last summer, Smith has played in 17 games for the Rampage, winning five. The 27-year-old has a goals-against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .911.

The 21-year-old Martin struggled in his first taste of NHL action this year, going winless in three games with a goals-against average of 4.35 and a save percentage of .865. At the AHL level, he has posted a 2.72 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage in 28 games. He was selected by the Avalanche in the third round (63rd overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.