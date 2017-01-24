Avalanche send Tyson Barrie and Rene Bourque to IR, recall Jim O’Brien

The Colorado Avalanche simply cannot catch break this season. Losers of six straight games, they have also been bitten by the injury bug.

On Tuesday, the Avalanche placed defenseman Tyson Barrie and forward Rene Bourque on injured reserve with lower-body injuries. As it is retroactive, they will be eligible to play in the team’s first game following the NHL All-Star break, which will be on Jan. 31 against the Anaheim Ducks.

In a corresponding roster move, the Avalanche recalled forward Jim O’Brien from the San Antonio Rampage. The 27-year-old is in his first season with the Rampage, where he has seven goals and 17 points in 26 games.

A former first round pick, O’Brien has 67 games of NHL experience with the Ottawa Senators and New Jersey Devils, scoring eight goals and 12 points.

The Avalanche will be back in action on Wednesday, when they face of against the Vancouver Canucks.