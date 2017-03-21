Baseball world comes together to show support for Chad Bettis

All baseball players have a certain amount of fight in them. Some more than others. For Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis, he is embroiled in the most important fight of his life. As he takes on cancer however, he is not alone.
In fact, the rest of the baseball world and more are behind Bettis. Several teams took to Twitter to show their support.
@Rockies @cbettis35 We'll fight this together, Chad! With you every step of the way. #TogetherForBettis @Padres @Dodgers @SFGiants
— Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) March 21, 2017
@Braves @Rockies #RedSoxNation is behind you, @cbettis35! #TogetherForBettis@SFGiants pic.twitter.com/UVsO10ffnU
— Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) March 21, 2017
.@BlueJays @Rockies @cbettis35 Wishing you the best from NY! #TogetherForBettis @Cubs pic.twitter.com/fxo2zphhSt
— New York Yankees (@Yankees) March 21, 2017
@Indians @Rockies @cbettis35 @Reds Thinking of you, Chad. Keep fighting. #NVRQT #StayStrong@JLester34 @ARizzo44
— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) March 21, 2017
Several other teams, players and fans made posts. Even the Denver Broncos sent out a post.
#BroncosCountry is definitely #TogetherForBettis.
Stay strong, @cbettis35.@nfl pic.twitter.com/UXqvlCDjPm
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) March 21, 2017
Bettis began chemotherapy on Monday. He is hoping to return to the mound for the Rockies this summer. Regardless of when he comes back, us here at Mile High Sports wish him a speedy recovery.
Photo courtesy of the Colorado Rockies/Twitter.