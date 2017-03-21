Baseball world comes together to show support for Chad Bettis

All baseball players have a certain amount of fight in them. Some more than others. For Colorado Rockies pitcher Chad Bettis, he is embroiled in the most important fight of his life. As he takes on cancer however, he is not alone.

In fact, the rest of the baseball world and more are behind Bettis. Several teams took to Twitter to show their support.

Several other teams, players and fans made posts. Even the Denver Broncos sent out a post.

Bettis began chemotherapy on Monday. He is hoping to return to the mound for the Rockies this summer. Regardless of when he comes back, us here at Mile High Sports wish him a speedy recovery.

Photo courtesy of the Colorado Rockies/Twitter.