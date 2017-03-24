Bears continue to collect Broncos’ castoffs with Sanchez signing

The Chicago Bears have announced that they have signed quarterback Mark Sanchez. The University of Southern California product had 18 attempts and two interceptions last season while playing behind Dak Prescott for the Dallas Cowboys. Despite the constant struggles of putting together a winning season in the Windy City, the Bears have stayed consistent on one aspect: picking up former Denver Broncos players.

Not including the fact the John Fox used to coach for the Mile High City, there are now several former Broncos on the Windy City roster: Mark Sanchez, Danny Trevathan, Bralon Addison (offseason/preseason only), Connor Barth, Tracy Porter, Eddie Royal and Mitch Unrein.

One major name that is no longer on that list is signal caller Jay Cutler, who is coming out of an eight-year career with Chicago. In the Cutler era, the Bears only made it to the playoffs once in 2010.

In the three years that general manager Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox have been in Chicago, they have failed to field a winning team. Although Sanchez is not the named starter, any contributions he has on the field are unlikely to help the Windy City post-season-drought.