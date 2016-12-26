Big expectations await Chidobe Awuzie in the Alamo Bowl

One of the benefits that comes with being a top-25 program is the added visibility of primetime games and the opportunity to make a name for yourself as a player on a national stage. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and the Colorado Buffaloes picked the perfect time to peak together this year, as the senior catapulted up draft boards with strong showing after strong showing for the Buffs en route to a No. 10 regular season finish.

Awuzie played outstanding games against ranked opponents Michigan, Washington State and Utah, and was solid against one of the best passing teams in the country, Washington, in the Pac-12 title game (even though the Buffs lost big in that one).

A final spotlight game awaits for Awuzie, who is now the No. 11 NFL prospect at cornerback according to CBSSports.com. Bryant McFadden of 120 Sports, a two-time Super Bowl champion at the position himself, says Awuzie is the No. 1 pro prospect playing in Thursday’s Valero Alamo Bowl.

“He’s a football player,” McFadden says plain and simple. “Now granted, I love the Buffaloes’ secondary – they [have] corners up and down this roster than can play football at a very high level – but I love Awuzie because of his ability to do it all. Watch tape on Awuzie. This guy shows up in every aspect of the game.

“If it’s pass coverage, if it’s tackling, if it’s special teams – this is a football player. He is one of the best tackling corners that will be draft eligible.”

Awuzie enters his final collegiate game having recorded 209 tackles, nine sacks, three interceptions and six forced fumbles. His 10 passes defended in 2016 were a personal best and his 50 tackles led Colorado cornerbacks.

Awuzie and the CU secondary will have a tall task ahead in stopping the Oklahoma State passing attack. Cowboys quarterback Mason Rudoplh has passed for 3,777 yards this season, eighth in the FBS. Wide receiver James Washington, Awuzie’s likely assignment, accounts for 1,209 of those as well as nine touchdowns.

The Buffs and Cowboys kick off at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29 in San Antonio. The game will be televised on ESPN.