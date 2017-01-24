Bismark Adjei-Boateng joins the Colorado Rapids from Manchester City

After reportedly entering into negotiations at the beginning of the month, the Colorado Rapids have officially come to terms with midfielder Bismark Adjei-Boateng.

The deal, which was announced on Tuesday, will see the Rapids acquire Adjei-Boateng from EPL powerhouse Manchester City using Targeted Allocation Money. “Nana,” as he is known, will occupy one of the team’s international roster spots.

“Bringing Nana to the club was a key part of our offseason strategy, and we’re delighted to welcome such a promising young talent to our club,” said Sporting Director Pádraig Smith. “He’s a powerful player with the drive and energy to be effective box to box. He possesses great technique and vision and influences the game on both sides of the ball.”

On loan from Manchester City, the 22-year-old Adjei-Boateng has spent the past four seasons with Norwegian club Strømsgodset IF, scoring 18 goals in 101 total appearances.

Adjei-Boateng figures to fill the hole created by the departure of Jermaine Jones, who was traded to the Los Angeles Galaxy.

Photo courtesy of the Colorado Rapids.