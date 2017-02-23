Blackmon ranked as second-best centerfielder by MLB Network Radio

Do you respect the beard? MLB Network Radio certainly does. On Thursday, they posted a list of the top-10 centerfielders going into the 2017 season. Coming in second was Charlie Blackmon of the Colorado Rockies.

Here it is – the TOP TEN Center Fielders for 2017! #1 won't surprise you 👼👼🐟

#2 might 🏔️🏔️🎅🏼 pic.twitter.com/0EF93BA3Jv — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) February 23, 2017

Last season, the 30-year-old Blackmon hit .324, with an OPS of .933, both of which were career bests. A combination of speed and power, he had 29 home runs and 17 stolen bases. His 82 RBI were the fourth-most by a leadoff man in National League history.

Blackmon was the subject of rampant trade speculation this offseason, especially after the Rockies signed former Texas Rangers centerfielder Ian Desmond. With Desmond likely to be entrenched at first base however, center field is Blackmon’s to roam for the foreseeable future.