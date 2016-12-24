Bradley Roby: We have to have a sense of urgency

The Broncos are hoping to ring in the Christmas holiday with a win on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. After losing to the Patriots last week, Denver is essentially in a must-win situation these final two weeks to have a chance at the playoffs.

Denver’s first meeting against the Chiefs this season was a close game, but was lost in the final seconds of overtime by a field goal. The Broncos know what they need to change from the first game in order to help themselves win this weekend.

“We just have to finish strong and have a sense of urgency at the end of the game,” Bradley Roby told Eric Goodman and Les Shapiro of Afternoon Drive on Mile High Sports AM 1340 | FM 104.7. “Last time we didn’t have that and that’s what allowed them to drive down the field and tie it back up.”

Late in the game, Roby was penalized for being offside, which gave the Chiefs momentum to move down the field. He has forgotten about that and it will not be in his head during the game on Sunday.

“You can’t worry about the past with anything,” Roby said. “I’m not worried about anything that happened back in college anymore, you know. I think it was just for me to learn to be urgent in that moment because it wasn’t like I got beat on the play. I got caught up a little bit late; I didn’t get lined up the way I should have. I didn’t have a sense of urgency at that time of the game. It made me so mad because it was something so small.”

When the schedule came out for this 2016 season, the Broncos weren’t completely excited about finding out they would be in Kansas City on Christmas day.

“It was kind of unfortunate because I remember last time we were there it was zero degrees,” Roby said. “So, it was like, dang another zero degree game on Christmas.”

Listen to the entire interview with Bradley Roby, including his thoughts on the dust up inside the locker room last week, in the podcast below…

