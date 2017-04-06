Brewers’ Chase Anderson shows some fancy footwork against the Rockies

It’s good to know that if baseball doesn’t work out, Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Chase Anderson has some options.

During Thursday’s contest against the Colorado Rockies, Anderson showed some fancy footwork on a comebacker from DJ LeMahieu. The ball deflected right to Jonathan Villar, who promptly threw out the Rockies second baseman.

The Rockies would have the last laugh. Nolan Arenado would hit a solo home run in the ninth inning to give Colorado a 2-1 victory.