The Broncos have accomplished a great deal in Gary Kubiak’s 22 years

Gary Kubiak will reportedly step down as head coach of the Denver Broncos following Sunday’s season finale with the Oakland Raiders, with league sources citing health concerns as the reason. While Kubiak never really played a starring role in Denver, even as head coach, the Broncos have experienced unparalleled success during his 22 years with the franchise.

Sixteen winning seasons. Only two losing seasons. Fourteen playoff appearances. Nine AFC West titles. Six AFC Championships. Three Super Bowl wins.

Here’s a quick look at what the Denver Broncos accomplished with Gary Kubiak as part of their organization…

As Player (1983-1991)

Three AFC Championships (1986, ’87, ’89)

Five AFC West Division Titles (1984, ’86, ’87, ’89, ’91)

Six Playoff Appearances (1983, ’84, ’86, ’87, ’89, ’91)

Six 10-Win Seasons (1984, ’85, ’86, ’87, ’89, ’91)

Seven Winning Seasons (1983, ’84, ’85, ’86, ’87, ’89, ’91)

90 Regular Season Wins

Seven Playoff Wins

As Offensive Coordinator / Quarterbacks Coach (1995-2005)

Two Super Bowl Wins (XXXII, XXXII)

Three AFC West Division Titles (1996, ’98, 2005)

Seven Playoff Appearances (1996, ’97, ’98, 2000, ’03, ’04, ’05)

Seven 10-Win Seasons (1996, ’97, ’98, 2000, ’03, ’04, ’05)

Eight Winning Seasons (1996, ’97, ’98, 2000, ’02, ’03, ’04, ’05)

Eight Top-5 Offenses (1995, ’96, ’97, ’98, 2000, ’02, ’04, ’05)

114 Regular Season Wins

Eight Playoff Wins

As Head Coach (2015-2016)

One Super Bowl Win (50)

One AFC West Division Title (2015)

One Playoff Appearance (2015)

20* Regular Season Wins

Three Playoff Wins

*Kubiak can earn his 21st win in the 2016 season finale vs. Oakland, Jan. 1, 2017