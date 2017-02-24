Broncos bolster depth, sign defensive end Bobby Richardson

The Denver Broncos got to work on reshaping their defensive line on Friday. No, despite coming in for a visit, Earl Mitchell has not yet signed; but they were able to add some depth.

On Friday, the Broncos announced that they had signed 6-foot-3, 286-pound defensive end Bobby Richardson. The 24-year-old spent time on the practice squads of the New Orleans Saints, Washington Redskins and Kansas City Chiefs last season.

As a rookie in 2015, Richardson started 11 games for the Saints, playing in a total of 15. He registered 40 total tackles, a half-sack, one pass defensed and an interception.

Richardson was a captain for the Indiana Hoosiers in 2014. Known for his athleticism, he was projected as a third or fourth round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, but went undrafted.