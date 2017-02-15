Broncos center Matt Paradis undergoes second successful hip surgery

The performance of Denver Broncos’ offensive line last season was lacking, at best. It did have one bright spot however, in Matt Paradis. After undergoing surgery on his right hip earlier this offseason, the 27-year-old center underwent surgery on his left hip on Tuesday. According to his agent, it went well.

Spoke with Matt Paradis (@two_dice) late last night. He underwent his second hip surgery (left hip this time) and it was a success. — Brian McLaughlin (@bd_mclaughlin) February 15, 2017

Paradis played in every offensive snap for the Denver Broncos in each of the last two seasons; playing through the pain. He did miss significant practice time late last season.

A sixth-round selection by the Broncos in the 2014 NFL Draft, Paradis spent the 2014 season on the team’s practice squad. After winning the starting center job during 2015 training camp, he has been the anchor of the team’s offensive line.