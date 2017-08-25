Broncos continue to bolster defensive line depth, claim Jimmy Bean

On the eve of their third preseason game, the Denver Broncos continued to bolster their damaged defensive line by claiming Jimmy Bean off waivers from Oakland on Friday.

Bean (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is a first-year player who spent his rookie season in 2016 on Oakland’s practice squad after being signed by the Raiders as a college free agent from Oklahoma State University. He was waived by Oakland on Thursday after competing in the team’s first two preseason games. Bean was injured and exited Oakland’s second preseason game last Saturday. He did not practice on Tuesday and was waived after Donald Penn ended his holdout Wednesday.

In 34 career starts at Oklahoma State, Bean totaled 104 tackles (72 solo), 12.5 sacks, 27.5 tackles for a loss and three forced fumbles.

Bean will provide depth at defensive end behind Zach Kerr and Adam Gotsis, who were pressed into starting duty last week with injuries to Derek Wolfe and Jared Crick.

His draft profile on NFL.com described him as a reliable, rangy tackler:

STRENGTHS Long, angular frame. Very reliable, rangy tackler. Has decent lateral quickness to chase perimeter runs. Bodies up and wraps up and can launch into successful finish while on the move. Allowed no broken tackles over the last three years. Uses spin move to disengage from blockers and as his inside rush move counter. Played with adequate quickness for T/E twists. Finished with 5.5 sacks in 2015.

WEAKNESSES Lacks the twitch and get ­off to climb the edge as pass rusher. Showed no consistent transition of speed-to­-power from the edge. Below average awareness. Eyes don’t see beyond line of scrimmage and failed to see play development quickly enough. Gave in too easily against smaller blockers. Tries to take on with lead shoulder rather than powerful hand usage. Lacking pass rush plan and consistent play speed.

The Broncos waived rookie cornerback Dontrell Nelson in a corresponding move.