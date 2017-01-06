Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. hits pay dirt with All-Pro designation

Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. may have gone undrafted, but you can no longer call him underrated.

On Friday, Harris was named an Associate Press All-Pro. Though he has played at an elite level for the entirety of his career, this marked the first time he has been a first-team selection (he has been named a second-team All-Pro twice).

“I just couldn’t believe it. It’s crazy. It made me think how far I’ve come from undrafted to first-team All-Pro,” Harris told the Denver Post on Friday morning. “You can always think you’re one of the top corners, but it means something different when it’s official and supported by your peers and voters.”

As he plays both the slot and outside, Harris was awarded the honor in the newly-created defensive back category. Though being recognized as the best is pretty sweet taken by itself, the 27-year-old has 500,000 other reasons to be excited.

Thanks to being named a first-team All-Pro, Harris has hit an incentive-based escalator in his contract. As such, his base salary will now jump from $6.9 million to $7.4 million.

I guess all of Harris’ hard work has paid off…literally.