Broncos fans set single-day training camp attendance record

Broncos fans aren’t feeling the least bit let down by the fact their team missed the playoffs last year for the first time since 2010. If anything, they’re working even harder to support their squad and encourage them to get back.

According to Patrick Smyth, Broncos Executive VP of Public and Community Relations, fans on Sunday had their best-ever showing at UCHealth Training Center with a record 6,161 in attendance.

The previous single-day record of 5,507 fans was set on on Friday, Aug. 7, 2015.

In the 15 yrs the Broncos have held camp at UCHealth Training Center, today's crowd of 6,161 was the largest. Great support from great fans! pic.twitter.com/eQIbL81FjL — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) July 30, 2017

That was on top of an already solid start through three days of training camp (Thursday – Saturday), when the Broncos were averaging more than 4,400 fans per open practice. That was an improvement over the same period of time of more than 700 fans per day compared to 2015 (Peyton Manning’s final season in Denver), and more than 1,000 fans per day compared to 2016 (when they were coming off a Super Bowl victory) according to Smyth.

Through 3 days of camp, Broncos averaging 4,404 fans. Nearly 1,000 more per day than '16 & nearly 700 more per day than '15 at same time. pic.twitter.com/1o8qjQimQO — Patrick Smyth (@psmyth12) July 30, 2017

Fans set an overall attendance record in 2016 when 65,455 came out to celebrate the reigning Super Bowl champs. That year the average attendance of 4,364 fans also beat the previous average attendance mark of 4,178 fans in 2015.

After Sunday’s massive showing, the team is now averaging over 4,843 fans per practice.

With 12 practices scheduled to be open to the public this year, if fans keep it up they will set a new record for average attendance.