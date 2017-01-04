Broncos granted permission to interview Bills interim head coach Anthony Lynn

It appears as if the Denver Broncos will indeed interview Anthony Lynn.

After reports surfaced that they would not, the Buffalo Bills have reportedly granted the Broncos permission to interview Lynn, who is their interim head coach after previously serving as their offensive coordinator. The interview is expected to take place next week.

The 48-year-old Lynn has become a popular candidate for the head coaching vacancies across the league, and is considered the favorite to land the permanent gig in Buffalo. Interest from the Broncos makes a lot of sense, considering the job he did with LeSean McCoy and the Buffalo running game.

Should Lynn be hired by the Broncos, it would mark a return to his roots as both a player and a coach. A running back, he began his career with the Broncos in 1993, rejoining the team from 1997-1999, and capturing two Super Bowls. He began his coaching career in 2000 with Denver, as a special teams assistant, a position he held for three seasons.

Lynn becomes the fourth candidate scheduled to interview for the Broncos vacancy. John Elway and company will head to Kansas City this week to interview Chiefs special-teams coordinator Dave Toub. On Saturday, they will be in Atlanta to talk to Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan. They are also expected to talk to Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vance Joseph next week.