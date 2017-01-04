Broncos legend Simon Fletcher discusses Kubiak’s departure, Phillips’ future

Long before Von Miller was terrorizing quarterbacks, Simon Fletcher was the Denver Broncos’ resident sack machine. For a decade (1985-1995) he was the face of Denver’s pass rush. On Wednesday, the Broncos all-time sack leader (97.5) joined Sean Walsh on Mile High Sports Radio to discuss a former teammate and a former coach.

Fletcher was a teammate of recently-retired Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak from 1985-1991. The two were also friends, with Fletcher saying that Kubiak is “one of the finer human beings that I have ever been associated with.” While most people lamented the decision, Fletcher was actually glad to see Kubiak step away from the game.

“I actually was hopeful when he went down during the season and was hospitalized,” said Fletcher. “Looking back, the incident in Houston, as a friend first, I hoped that he wouldn’t let the game shorten his life expectancy.”

With Kubiak’s departure (and an expired contract), defensive coordinator Wade Phillip’s future in Denver has become increasingly unclear. Fletcher, who played under Phillips, would like to see the two sides work something out.

“Certainly, being a friend of Wade’s, and enjoying playing for him both as a coordinator and a head coach, and also being a fellow University of Houston alum, I think Wade is at the top of his field as a defensive coordinator,” said Fletcher. “If there’s a way to make it all work with whoever the new head coach is, I think I, the players and most Broncos fans would love to have Wade back.”

Listen to the full interview with Simon Fletcher, including his feelings about entering into the Broncos Ring of Fame, in the podcast below…

