Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall tests his mettle in police simulator

Many people were taken aback by Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall decided to kneel during the national anthem before games early this season, to protest social injustice and show support for college teammate and fraternity brother Colin Kaepernick. Something he continued to do for the first half of the season.

At the time, several people thought Marshall was anti-police, a notion he quickly dispelled. In fact, he pledged to communicate, work with and donate to community organizations, leaders and police officers (which he did).

This week, Marshall took his commitment a step further, joining the Denver Police Department at their training academy to go through several scenarios in their VirTra V-300 simulator.

SUNDAY MATINEE SNEEK PEEK: BRANDON MARSHALL GOES TO THE ACADEMYEarlier this week, our friend, Denver Broncos' Brandon M. Marshall joined us at the Denver Police Academy to go through a few training scenarios via our VirTra V-300 simulator. Equipped with over 100 virtual scenarios, the simulator allows officers to train in rapidly-evolving, life-like situations. Join us this Sunday, right here on Facebook at 1:05 PM, to watch Brandon experience the simulator, first hand! Posted by Denver Police Department on Wednesday, January 4, 2017

The above video is but a preview, as the full session will premiere this Sunday on the Denver Police Department’s Facebook page.