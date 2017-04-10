Broncos mean business when it comes to getting mean in the trenches

If you look at the players that the Denver Broncos signed in free agency, especially along the defensive and offensive lines, they are united in two respects: they are big and they are mean. That was not an accident.

“Big and mean works,” Broncos head coach Vance Joseph said on Monday. “Tougher, if you get meaner up front, [there’s] something [to be] said about that. Those [are the] teams who win.”

The Broncos’ big addition was guard Ron Leary, who is 6-foot-3, 320 pounds. He is also known to have a bit of a mean streak.

“I thought Leary was the nastiest guard in free agency,” Joseph continued. He had similar things to say about offensive tackle Menelik Watson, who is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds.

On the defensive line, the Broncos added veteran Domata Peko and Zach Kerr, who are 6-foot-3, 325 pounds and 6-foot-2, 334 pounds, respectively. Again, they follow a similar pattern.

“Peko is a guy that’s obviously big and consistent,” Joseph said. “He’s a tough, mean guy. I think Zach Kerr’s that way [as well].”

The team may not be done adding on the lines either. Joseph confirmed that the Broncos are looking at some offensive linemen in the draft, though he would not divulge their identities.

“Well, I’m not going to share that with you, he said. “It’s a couple of guys that we’ve been studying that can help us.”

When asked if there was anyone in the draft that could start right away, Joseph said “absolutely.”

That type of mentality, that toughness, isn’t only reserved for the offensive and defensive lines however. In fact, Joseph hopes it will extend to the entire team

“You want guys that are tough and fully engaged, that love to win.”