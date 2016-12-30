Broncos name Matt Paradis their 2016 Ed Block Courage Award winner

The Denver Broncos have selected center Matt Paradis as their 2016 Ed Block Courage Award winner, the team announced Friday.

Each year, the Ed Block Courage Award honors players who exemplify commitments to the principles of sportsmanship and courage.

Paradis has played all 999 possible snaps through 15 games in 2016 while working through hip injuries. He was named a Pro Bowl alternate for the first time in his career.

The Ed Block Courage Award is named in honor of Ed Block, the longtime head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, who was a pioneer in his profession and a respected humanitarian. Recipients are selected by their teammates for exceptional courage, great character and inspiring effort.

The 39th Ed Block Courage Awards recognizing recipients from each of the 32 NFL teams will be held at the Renaissance Hotel-Inner Harbor in Baltimore on March 9.

Denver’s previous recipients of the award are listed below.

Year Player

1984 Keith Bishop

1985 Rulon Jones

1986 Rubin Carter

1987 Dennis Smith

1988 Gerald Wilhite

1989 Rick Dennison

1990 Keith Kartz

1991 John Elway

1992 Dennis Smith

1993 Simon Fletcher

1994 Rondel Jones

1995 Dave Wyman

1996 Ed McCaffrey

1997 Steve Atwater

1998 Tony Jones

1999 Rod Smith

2000 John Mobley

2001 Terrell Davis

2002 Keith Burns

2003 Tom Nalen

2004 Dan Neil

2005 Dwayne Carswell

2006 Louis Green

2007 John Engelberger

2008 Marquand Manuel

2009 Brian Dawkins

2010 Ryan Clady

2011 Elvis Dumervil

2012 Chris Kuper

2013 Knowshon Moreno

2014 Chris Harris

2015 Brandon Marshall / Danny Trevathan