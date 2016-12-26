Broncos offense hits a new low in Christmas night loss to Chiefs

Just when we thought the Denver Broncos offense had hit its low point with a three-point performance against the New England Patriots in Week 15, things got even worse against the Kansas City Chiefs in a Christmas night loss that ended Denver’s hopes at defending their Super Bowl 50 crown.

Denver produced just 246 yards of total offense in Kansas City on Sunday, being out-gained as a team by KC’s Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill alone. Trevor Siemian posted his worst career passer rating while completing just 39.5 percent of his passes.

In the loss, Denver’s duo of 1,000-yard receivers, Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas, had just four combined catches for 46 yards on 11 targets. In soggy conditions, against a strong Kansas City secondary, Siemian could do nothing to stretch the field. Here’s an alarming dissection of his stats, per Pro Football Focus:

[Siemian] completed just three of 13 passes that traveled at least 10 yards through the air, for 64 yards and an interception, and on 10 pressured throws he completed just two passes for 20 yards, and had a QB rating of 39.6.

Devontae Booker fumbled and Siemian was intercepted on the last play of the game to swing the turnover differential 3-1 in KC’s favor. (Kalif Raymond had a special teams fumble, as well.)

Yes, the scoreboard looked a little more positive, as Denver limped away with 10 points in a 23-point defeat. But six of those points were gifted to the offense thanks to a Justin Simmons near-INT-TD. Simmons was stopped at the Kansas City 6-yard line and Justin Forsett found the end zone for his first touchdown as a Bronco.

It was the first time Forsett scored in 2016 (he did not find paydirt during stints with Baltimore or Detroit this year), and nearly felt like it had been that long since the Broncos as a team had scored a touchdown. Forsett’s first-quarter rush was one of only two touchdowns Denver has scored over its last three games.

Things are going so poorly for the Denver offense that they have not produced a touchdown drive of greater than 50 yards since a second-quarter drive of 75 yards in Week 13 against Jacksonville. Since scoring three touchdowns in the second half of an overtime loss to Kansas City in Week 12, Denver has just three total offensive touchdowns over its last four games – two of which were set up by defensive turnovers.

In the loss to Kansas City, the Broncos were held to 63 yards on the ground. It was the sixth time in 15 games Denver was held to 65 or fewer yards. They are 2-4 in those contests, including 0-3 in the last three games. It was the fourth time this season Denver was held below 300 total yards.

The offense is quickly sliding down the ranks, currently sitting in the bottom third of the league in key categories like offensive touchdowns per game, red zone scoring attempts per game and offensive points per game.

Denver will have to focus on fixing that for the 2017 season, as the only thing left to play for is playing spoiler against the Raiders to keep them from grabbing the No. 1 overall seed.

The Denver offense hit a new low on Christmas night, and here’s what the team at MHS (and some of our favorite follows on Twitter) had to say about it…

Not a good first series for Trevor Siemian, who goes 1-for-4. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2016

Let's compare opening drives:

Broncos: 6 plays, 12 yards, 2:10 — Punt

Chiefs: 7 plays, 77 yds, 3:51 — TD — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 26, 2016

The Chiefs had more rushing yards on their 1st series (59) than the Broncos have had in five entire games this season, including the last 2. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2016

The Chiefs have more rushing yards in their last 8 carries (132) than the Broncos in their last 10+ quarters (127). — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2016

Broncos ran one more play in that quarter and produced 186 fewer yards of offense than the Chiefs. #DENvsKC — Casey Light (@lightonhisfeet) December 26, 2016

the #Broncos try a trick play. Forsett flip back to Siemian. not open. almost picked. yikes. #DENvsKC — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) December 26, 2016

#Broncos doing a MUCH better job tonight getting the RBs involved in the passing game. Something I've been screaming about for weeks — Ryan Edwards (@redwardsradio) December 26, 2016

AAAAAHHHHHH!!!!! #Broncos fail to convert another 3rd and 1. 3RD AND 1!!! lost three yards.. punt… #DENvsKC — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) December 26, 2016

Denver routinely turns 3rd and inches into 4th and 6 — trey wingo (@wingoz) December 26, 2016

If the Broncos convert that fake FG, they'd have been in position for… a FG. They weren't getting a TD in that amount of time. Dumb call. — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) December 26, 2016

Not mad at the fake. Mad at going deep on previous play. Why not get 5, give heavy-leg McManus a 48-yarder? — Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) December 26, 2016

Sanders was jumping up and down after the play because Siemian didn't throw into the blitz. He was wide open. pic.twitter.com/qlPl1nuxOT — Cian Fahey (@Cianaf) December 26, 2016

Broncos QB Trevor Siemian was 2 of 7 for 33 yards on attempts of 10+ yards in 1st half. Just 11 of 22 on aimed throws overall #DENvsKC — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) December 26, 2016

lol, Denver gets a 9 yard run and a 3 and 1, but took the penalty instead for a 2nd and 5. Sheesh. — MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) December 26, 2016

Kubiak skillfully turns 3rd and 1 to 3rd and 14. The in-game decisions continue to be brilliant. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) December 26, 2016

Once again, pass-to-run disparity is startling. 31 passes, 9 runs. That only works if TBrady is your QB. Play calling. Again. SMH #broncos — Les Shapiro (@LesShapiro) December 26, 2016

Another 3 and out. KC radio just said the only 2 teams worse than Denver for that stat are SF and LA. Not good company. #9sports — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) December 26, 2016

We all now about offensive line issues, but regardless Siemian has had his worst game. He's 13-for-33. Misfired on many open targets — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 26, 2016

The Broncos offense has scored 2 TDs in its last 3 games. One came on a 39-yd drive in Nashville. The other came on a 6-yd drive tonight. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 26, 2016

If you have even a semi-functional offense this season, a repeat is well in play. But nope, had to go with patchwork o-line and Siemian. — Daniel Mohrmann (@DanMohrmann) December 26, 2016

For the record, Siemian's numbers prior to garbage time: 13/33 for 139 yards. #Broncos — James Merilatt (@jamesmerilatt) December 26, 2016