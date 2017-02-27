Broncos reportedly willing to at least discuss Romo, should he be released

It’s a story that just will not go away. Until he ends up somewhere else, Tony Romo shall be perpetually linked to the Denver Broncos.

The pendulum seemingly continues to swing back and forth. Are the Broncos interested in Romo? Are the set with what they’ve got? The latest reports indicate they are at least willing to broach the subject.

According to Mike Klis of 9News, the Broncos are expected to discuss the option of bringing in Romo, should he be released by the Dallas Cowboys. In order for it to work, Klis believes Romo would have to be willing to join the Broncos at a discounted rate.

In the past three seasons, Romo has only played in 20 total games. The 36-year-old has completed 65.3 percent of his career passes, boasting a quarterback rating of 97.1.

Romo was supplanted by Dak Prescott as the starter for the Cowboys last season. Owner/general manager Jerry Jones said Saturday that no decision has been made about the veteran’s future. That being said, there is reportedly a “mutual interest” between the Cowboys and veteran backup Josh McCown.