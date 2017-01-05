Broncos running back C.J. Anderson runs for first time after injury

By Drew Demo -
10

C.J. Anderson is on the run.

Surly, he wishes it was over opponents in the NFL postseason.  Instead it was on a treadmill. Anderson posted a video on his Twitter on Thursday, and he couldn’t seem more excited.

It marks the first time that Anderson has run since he was placed on injured reserve in October with a knee injury (that required surgery).  Having signed a big contract (with the Dolphins, but it was matched) last offseason, the Broncos could really use a return to form from Anderson next season.  The fact that he is back training is a positive first step.

