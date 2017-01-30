Broncos running back Kapri Bibbs drops debut music video for ‘Shorty Gotta Go’

When the Denver Broncos placed running back Kapri Bibbs on injured reserve in December, he easily could have sat around and lamented the decision. Insead, he hit the studio to lay down some bars.

On Sunday, under the moniker Just Kapri, Bibbs released his debut music video for the track “Shorty Gotta Go.” The tale of heartbreak comes off of his debut album ‘They Want Me Bad,” which was released on Jan. 10 through the record label Comma Chasers.

The video’s camera work and static theme leave something to be desired, but the song is actually kind of catchy. Just as he has as a running back, Bibbs shows some promise as a rapper.

A periodic member of the Broncos practice squad and active roster in both 2014 and 2015 after joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of CSU, Bibbs finally got his first NFL carries in 2016. Active for 12 games last season before being placed on IR, he rushed for 129 yards on 29 attempts, adding another 75 on two receptions, including a 69-yard touchdown.