Broncos special teams struggles persist in blowout loss to Chiefs

Special teams didn’t lose the game for the Denver Broncos. Allowing 484 yards on defense and mustering just three points that did not come off a turnover ensured Denver’s third loss in four games since the bye week. But special teams play didn’t do much to help in a 33-10 loss that ended Denver’s playoff hopes.

Just about the only unit that could say it had a halfway decent night (on a very forgettable one in Kansas City) was the punt coverage unit, who held Tyreek Hill to just 21 total yards on four returns. The kick return team was nearly as good, although they were pressed into duty far less. They allowed Hill just seventeen yards on one attempt.

Brandon McManus did his job on kickoffs, keeping the ball out of Hill’s hands for the most part, but he was part of a major blunder that stunted any momentum Denver had going for it heading into halftime.

Staring at a fourth-and-10 at the Kansas City 45-yard line, McManus came out to attempt a 53-yard field goal. He had connected from 52 earlier. The kick would have brought Denver to within eight points heading into halftime. Instead, head coach Gary Kubiak and special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis called for a fake. It appeared that McManus was looking for a receiver at first, then forced to run. If it was a designed run, McManus got a slow start and was wrestled down four yards shy of the first down. McManus would not see the field again expect for the opening kickoff in the second half.

That wasn’t Denver’s only special teams blunder, though. Kalif Raymond muffed a punt (but recovered it) to open second half, pinning Denver on their own eight. Then, he fumbled a kickoff return in the fourth quarter, allowing Kansas City to put six points on the board instead of three.

The shaky play in the return game came on the heels of a disastrous performance by Jordan Norwood, who fumbled twice (and lost both) against New England, last week. Raymond appeared to have been the fix early in the game (he ended the day with 113 yards on kick returns) but as the stakes raised in the second half, Raymond’s inexperience showed.

Denver’s special teams wasn’t the worst unit on the field in the loss that ended Denver’s playoff hopes, but they certainly didn’t do much to put Denver in a position to win.

Here’s what the MHS team and some of our favorite follows were saying about Kalif Raymond and the special teams play in the loss to Kansas City…

Kalif Raymond will be active for the #Broncos tonight. I expect him to be returning kicks. — Jake Marsing (@JakeDMarsing) December 26, 2016

Kalif Raymond back at KR. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 26, 2016

Kalif Raymond did not fumble. Christmas off to a good start. — Jon Heath (@JonHeathNFL) December 26, 2016

Raymond 19-yard return. Already better in special teams @DenverChannel #DENvsKC — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 26, 2016

Good to see Raymond getting opportunity to make plays… 40-yard return. #DENvsKC @DenverChannel — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) December 26, 2016

If you're note playing the ball, get away from it. Don't fall on it & set up a scramble. Not sure what Raymond was thinking there. — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) December 26, 2016

So it's not just Norwood. Why can't the Broncos figure out this punt return thing? #9sports — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) December 26, 2016

Kalif Raymond coughs it up and that feels like a dagger. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 26, 2016

The worst part is that Raymond had a nice night and a solid return there. That cut was sweet. Ball got tapped before he could resetZ — Jake Marsing (@JakeDMarsing) December 26, 2016

I move quicker to bathroom for the 3 am old man run than Brandon McManus did on that fake field goal. — Mark Kiszla (@markkiszla) December 26, 2016

Was McManus towing a boat on that fake? — mark schlereth (@markschlereth) December 26, 2016

Not mad at the fake. Mad at going deep on previous play. Why not get 5, give heavy-leg McManus a 48-yarder? — Paul Klee (@bypaulklee) December 26, 2016