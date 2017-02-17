Broncos’ Taurean Nixon delivers pizza for Random Acts of Kindness Week

With being in the heart of the offseason, the Denver Broncos are getting involved in their local communities. If you didn’t know, February 12-18 is the nation’s Random Acts of Kindness week, where individuals partake in unprovoked acts of kindness. Denver Broncos cornerback Taurean Nixon got involved in this years RAK week, delivering pizza to local fire and police stations in the Denver area.

“We appreciate what you all do for our community, keeping us safe and everything that goes down on game day,” said Nixon. “So we wanted to come around and do this.”

Nixon, spent most of his rookie year competing on the Denver’s practice squad before being pulled up to the Broncos active roster for the AFC Championship game. The sophomore corner back out of Tulane University and the University of Memphis played in two games putting up one solo tackle in the 2016 season.