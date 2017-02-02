Broncos a tough team to project during offseason filled with uncertainty

With a new coaching staff, and with free agency and the 2017 NFL Draft still to come, the Denver Broncos are a difficult team to project for next season.

“It’s hard to say really, because they have so many unknowns going into this season,” Nicki Jhabvala of the Denver Post told Ryan Edwards and Danny Williams on Mile High Sports Radio. “I think last year you could’ve said they weren’t too far [off], because one more win and they would’ve been in a completely different position.”

No use dwelling over what could have been. The lingering feelings of disappointment over 2016’s 9-7 record are well on their way to being replaced with intrigue in an offseason full of possibilities.

“I think when you look ahead [for] the Broncos, with a completely new coaching staff, we’re not completely sure what that offensive scheme is going to look like,” continued Jhabvala. “You don’t really know who their quarterback is going to be at this point. There’s just so many moving parts and unknowns…but with that defense, you can never be too far away.

“I think they’re definitely still in it”

With money available, Broncos general manager John Elway could make some interesting splashes to fix the offense this offseason. We will just have to wait patiently and see what kind of a team the Broncos will be when training camp arrives in late July.

To listen to the full interview with Nicki Jhabvala, including who she thinks the Broncos starting quarterback will be, in the podcast below.

