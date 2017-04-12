Broncos trainer Steve Antonopulos receives well-merited promotion

Long-time Denver Broncos head athletic trainer Steve “Greek” Antonopulos has been promoted to director of sports medicine. According to Broncos’ Vice President of Public Relations Patrick Smyth, Antonopulos is thought to be the longest-tenured athletic trainer with one team in NFL history, as he has been with the Broncos 41 years.

37 of those years he served as head athletic trainer, but Antonopulos is excited for what the future holds in his new position. Assistant athletic trainer Vince Garcia will take over as head athletic trainer.

“I’ve been living a dream for the last 41 years while I’ve worked for the Denver Broncos. It’s an honor to work for Mr. Bowlen and Joe Ellis, and I couldn’t have a better boss than John Elway,” said Antonopulos. “I’m grateful for this new opportunity and am really looking forward to working with Vince, our players and coaches, and the rest of our very talented medical staff.”

Antonopulos feels Garcia is more than capable of handling his former position. Garcia will be in his seventh year with the team this upcoming season.

“I could not think of a better fit than Vince Garcia to become the Denver Broncos’ head athletic trainer. He cares about our players and always puts their well-being first.”