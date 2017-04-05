Bud Black: Dunn and Holland already lifting up Rockies bullpen

It didn’t take long for the two biggest offseason additions to the Colorado Rockies bullpen to start showing their worth. Both Mike Dunn and Greg Holland have each pitched a pair of scoreless innings to help preserve leads in each of Colorado’s first two games. Manager Bud Black says the new duo is already helping lift up the bullpen as a whole.

“It’s so early in the year,” Black said after Tuesday’s 6-5 win in Milwaukee, “but you know, we know the track record of these two fellas – what they mean to a major league bullpen, what they can bring not only in performance, the most important thing, but what they do with that group to lift everybody up.”

Dunn struck out the side (all looking) in the eighth inning Tuesday and Holland struck out two of the three batters he faced in the ninth to deliver Colorado’s second win in as many games this year. On Monday, Dunn pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning despite walking a man. Holland also issued a walk in the ninth, but also induced a double-play to end the game. Black, isn’t surprised by what he’s seen in the early going.

“We know these fellas are capable of what they did the last two nights,” Black said. “You know, I’ve seen it firsthand. You know, Jeff [Bridich] and our scouts have seen it. So, you know, hopefully, you know this can continue.”

The Rockies signed Holland to a one-year contract (with an option on a second year) after he spent all of 2016 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He earned 145 saves in six seasons with the Royals from from 2010 to 2015 and was instrumental in their 2015 World Series victory. He’s 2-for-2 with the Rockies so far.

Dunn is a left-handed specialist with 107 career holds, including two already for Colorado. He played for the Yankees and Braves before settling in for six seasons with the Marlins.