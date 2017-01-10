Buffaloes finish at No. 17 on final AP Top 25 Poll

In the wake of the national championship game, the Associated Press released their final poll results of the NCAA season on Tuesday. There is a new team on top, as Clemson has leapfrogged Alabama, who had been the number one team all season, thanks to their touchdown in the waning seconds of Monday’s game.

For the Colorado Buffalos, they end up as no. 17. Sure, it’s not as high of a ranking as they had held previously, but after losses in the Pac-12 Championship and the Alamo Bowl, isn’t as bad as it could have been. Boasting a 10-4 record, they received 585 votes. It is the first time since 2002 that Colorado ends the season ranked in the Top 25.

Also receiving votes was the Air Force Academy (30). The Falcons finished their season with a 10-3 record, capping it off with an Arizona Bowl victory over South Alabama.

Coincidentally, both CU coach Mike MacIntyre and Air Force coach Troy Calhoun signed contract extensions on Monday.