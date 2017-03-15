Buffaloes sign Australian kicker James Stefanou to letter of intent

Although National Signing Day has come and gone, coach Mike MacIntyre and the Colorado Buffaloes are still hard at work. MacIntyre announced Tuesday, March 14 that the Buffs have signed placekicker James Stefanou from Australia to a National Letter of Intent.

Although Stefanou may not have the most standard up bring in football, he has trained for six seasons at ProKick Australia, an academy that helps individuals with the fundamentals of punting and kicking. In that time, Pittsburgh Steelers kicker Jordan Berry mentored Stefanou.

The Australian native has also played at an elite level of youth soccer, as well as competing professionally for South Melbourne FC in 2005-06 as well as in 2010.

The Buffs finished first in the Pac-12 South, with the overall record of 10-4 and their first bowl game since 2007. Colorado had a solid season through and through, but one of their weaknesses: the kicking game. Out of the three Buffs kickers, the longest field goal was 54 yards.

Stefanou’s longest field goal in training was 63 yards.